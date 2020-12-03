JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,767 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.74% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $56,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 408.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,887,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 209.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,108,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,076,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,151,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,367,000 after acquiring an additional 349,189 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $71.67 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66.

