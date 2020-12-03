JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 15,232 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $50,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,855,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of IWV opened at $217.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.23 and a 200 day moving average of $193.23. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $218.17.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

