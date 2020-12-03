JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 64,715 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,715 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $56,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $183.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $185.43.

