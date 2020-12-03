JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of Thomson Reuters worth $49,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $89.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.45.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

