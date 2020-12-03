Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KNDI. BidaskClub raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

KNDI opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.73 million, a PE ratio of -69.74 and a beta of 2.09. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry Yu sold 4,326 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $55,848.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNDI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 41,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.