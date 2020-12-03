Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Raised to $197.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KSU. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.24.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $189.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.89. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.