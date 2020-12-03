Keh Shew Lu Sells 8,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $27,852,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $2,381,208.90.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $1,249,699.08.

On Monday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $755,760.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $759,240.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $669,649.80.

On Thursday, November 12th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $209,012.96.

On Thursday, October 1st, Keh Shew Lu sold 62,112 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $3,607,464.96.

On Monday, October 5th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,853 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $525,868.20.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Keh Shew Lu sold 71,899 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,861,695.29.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $507,500.00.

DIOD opened at $70.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

