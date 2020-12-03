Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Synopsys by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,258,000 after purchasing an additional 762,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,134,000 after buying an additional 685,575 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after buying an additional 536,678 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,939,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,379,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $224.72 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

