Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kezar Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $300.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 588,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 343,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 199,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.