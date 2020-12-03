Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

KRP stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

