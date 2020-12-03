Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,420,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,350,000 after purchasing an additional 694,767 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 44.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,014,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,823,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,064 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 67.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,125,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,849 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 384.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,052,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,431 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

NYSE KIM opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.