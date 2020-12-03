Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

KMI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.80, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,869,647,000 after buying an additional 642,630 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,196,000 after buying an additional 277,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,264,000 after buying an additional 2,669,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

