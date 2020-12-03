Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kodiak Sciences to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $130.73 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $141.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.40. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

