Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LCSHF. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC raised shares of Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Investec lowered shares of Lancashire to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $10.03 on Monday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.