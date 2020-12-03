Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Investec lowered shares of Lancashire to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

LCSHF stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Analyst Recommendations for Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)

