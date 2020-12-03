Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Investec lowered shares of Lancashire to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

LCSHF stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

