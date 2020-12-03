Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $11,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 188.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 463,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 302,590 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 537,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.94, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.68. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $506,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $477,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,508. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

