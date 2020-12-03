Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Leju has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $301.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leju will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Leju worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

