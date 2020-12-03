Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $659,836.16 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 35,456 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $659,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at $310,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LEVI opened at $18.87 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -78.62, a P/E/G ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,170 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,127 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.