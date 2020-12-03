Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.44.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $111.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.51. Liquidia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $892,914.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 313,865 shares of company stock worth $994,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,788,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,736,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,789,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,368,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 17.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,951,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 292,970 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.