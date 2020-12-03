Lisa Blackwood-Kapral Sells 1,859 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lisa Blackwood-Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.54. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 173.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lyft from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist cut their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

