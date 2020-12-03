Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $290.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $310.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after buying an additional 61,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 285,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,216,000 after purchasing an additional 52,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 269,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

