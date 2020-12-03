Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,688 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 174,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

LPX opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.80. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

