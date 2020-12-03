Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Position Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 35.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,688 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LPX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

LPX opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

