Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of LL opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.59.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 65,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter worth about $755,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 7.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

