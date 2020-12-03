Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Sells $828,377.76 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $828,377.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,362.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LITE opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.09. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Lumentum by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 304,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,525 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 9.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $216,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

