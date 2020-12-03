Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.34.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.