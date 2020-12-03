Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.

MANH stock opened at $101.85 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $106.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 1.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

