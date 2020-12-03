Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 62.08%.

In other news, CEO Assaf Ran bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lyron L. Bentovim sold 31,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $133,606.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Manhattan Bridge Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

