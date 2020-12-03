Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis lifted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 128.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $39,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 152.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 763.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank cut Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

