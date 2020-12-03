Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Marlin Business Services stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $136.52 million, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Marlin Business Services has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $24.50.
Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.32. Marlin Business Services had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.
About Marlin Business Services
Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.
