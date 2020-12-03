Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Marlin Business Services stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $136.52 million, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Marlin Business Services has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.32. Marlin Business Services had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

