Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) COO Sells $258,457.40 in Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $258,457.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,274.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

R. Lee Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, R. Lee Cunningham sold 4,288 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $558,168.96.

VAC stock opened at $135.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.26. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $157.67. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 40.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

