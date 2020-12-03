Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ MMLP opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 3.17.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.