Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 3.17.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 164,209 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares during the period. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

