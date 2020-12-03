Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 4.87. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 15,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 22,662 shares of company stock valued at $159,587 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,469,000 after purchasing an additional 952,853 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,353,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after acquiring an additional 314,569 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 937,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 79,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 39,109 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.