McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MUX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

NYSE MUX opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. The firm has a market cap of $421.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.03.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 72,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

