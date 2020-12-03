McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

NYSE MCK opened at $180.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.50. McKesson has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $37,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of McKesson by 393.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 69.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

