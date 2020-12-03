Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MDLY stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. Medley Management has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.17% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

