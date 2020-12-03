Melrose Industries’ (MLSPF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Melrose Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut Melrose Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF opened at $2.15 on Monday. Melrose Industries has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

