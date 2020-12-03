Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) (LON:MERC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) (LON:MERC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $23.35, but opened at $24.50. Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 3,942,015 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

Get Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 38 ($0.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29.

In related news, insider Martin James Glanfield acquired 171,495 shares of Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £34,299 ($44,811.86).

About Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) (LON:MERC)

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.