Michael Rudolf Okada Sells 64,786 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 64,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $583,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IMMR opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.20, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMMR. BidaskClub raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immersion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,190,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the third quarter worth $2,054,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth $2,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 294.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 192,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the second quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

