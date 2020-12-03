Michael W. Hewatt Sells 470 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
DHI opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.
DHI has been the topic of several research reports. 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
