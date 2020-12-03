Michael W. Hewatt Sells 470 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DHI opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.36%.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

