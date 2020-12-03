Michele Buck Sells 2,500 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,601,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00.

HSY opened at $149.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.95. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth $1,847,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

