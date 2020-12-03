MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $1,377,408.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $1,377,408.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.79, for a total value of $1,388,950.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $111,260.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.47, for a total transaction of $219,470.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $220,680.00.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $321.32 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $358.94. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,677.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.82 and a 200-day moving average of $149.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 111,964 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 392.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MicroStrategy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

