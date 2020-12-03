MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $1,377,408.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $1,377,408.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 27th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.79, for a total value of $1,388,950.00.
- On Friday, November 20th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $111,260.00.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.47, for a total transaction of $219,470.00.
- On Wednesday, November 18th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $220,680.00.
NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $321.32 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $358.94. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,677.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.82 and a 200-day moving average of $149.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 111,964 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 392.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MicroStrategy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
Featured Article: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.