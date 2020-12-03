Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $137.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $2,130,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 35.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.