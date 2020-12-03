Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

NASDAQ:MGEN opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.66% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will post -7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos bought 126,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $1,879,738.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Miragen Therapeutics worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

