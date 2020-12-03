Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Decreased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,839 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.7% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $208.04 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.62.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

