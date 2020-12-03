Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Truist

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.29.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.16. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $958.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 143,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth $29,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

