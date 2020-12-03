Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its price target increased by Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $958.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.43. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 103,905 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 484.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 102,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 85,040 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,312,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 506.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

