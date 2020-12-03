Morgan Stanley Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,250.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2,085.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,835.74.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,078.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,862.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,756.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,128.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $45.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booking will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,763,000 after acquiring an additional 261,075 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

