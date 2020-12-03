Morgan Stanley Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $135.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.52.

Expedia Group stock opened at $127.87 on Monday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,743 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,996,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 990,865 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,792,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $61,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

