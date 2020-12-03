Morgan Stanley Increases Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Price Target to $8.00

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DESP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Despegar.com stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.10. Despegar.com has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 46.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 4.9% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 143,492 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

